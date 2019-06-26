Are You the One? Debuts With First Sexually Fluid Cast

The eight couples who matched up at the ceremony were: Noar and Amber, Kari and Kylie, Max and Justin, Basit and Jonathan, Jasmine and Jenna, Aasha and Paige, Remy and Brandon, and Kai and Danny.

Kai and Jenna were both a little upset that Jasmine chose Jenna, since Jenna and Kai had already taken a trip to the Boom Boom Room (though so had Kai and Remy), so one of the biggest connections in the house didn't even get to be tested. Noar had already found out that she was not a match with Justin, and immediately regretted not partnering up with Amber instead, so hopefully for them, Amber and Noar are one of those two matches.

Kari and Kylie also seemed pretty solid (even if Basit was a little disappointed in Kylie), and Aasha and Paige felt like they were, at the very least, BFFs.

