Big Brother Evicts First Houseguest of Season 21 "For Now"

Big Brother's a real weird show, man.

After being named Camp Director in Tuesday's premiere, Jackson had to choose four people to "banish" from the house, who would then have to compete to stay in the house. As Jackson made each of his picks, a giant squirrel entered the Big Brother house, threw a bag over the banished houseguest, and literally dragged them out of the house.

Jackson had picked David as a sort of pawn, thinking he'd easily be able to win whatever the challenge was, but then the challenge ended up being one that had nothing much to do with fitness or strength. The four banished houseguests—Cliff, Jess, Kemi, and David—all had to feel their way through a completely dark forest, searching for signs for the real Camp BB, as opposed to decoy signs for things like "Camp Bee Bee," which was filled with honey.