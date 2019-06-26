Beth Chapman's Daughter Bonnie Slams Trolls Who "Degraded" Her Late Mother

Beth Chapman's youngest daughter is speaking out after the death of her mother.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bonnie Chapman took to Twitter and paid tribute to a woman who touched many lives.

"Love you forever mom. You've got a halo now," she wrote on social media. "I'll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong. You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it's okay to let go."

While many fans, followers and viewers were quick to offer their condolences, there were some that were less than kind.

The comments couldn't be ignored by Bonnie who shared a message online.