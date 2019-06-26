Andy Cohen's Dream Real Housewives All Star Cast Might Surprise You

If you could put together an all star cast of Real Housewives from any city in the franchise, who would you choose?

We put that question to Andy Cohen during a little rapid-fire question game in celebration of 10 years of Watch What Happens Live, and while there were some fully expected names on that list, there were also a couple of ladies that you might not have thought of.

Atlanta's NeNe Leakes and New York's Bethenny Frankel were givens, but Andy also included Orange County's Shannon Beador, Dallas' Leanne Locken, New Jersey's Margaret Josephs, and newcomer to the world of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards.