Camila Cabello Asks Fans to Stop Causing Her ''More Pain'' After Matthew Hussey Split

Camila Cabello is making a desperate plea to her fans on Instagram.

In the aftermath of her breakup from boyfriend Matthew Hussey, the singer is taking to social media to address the fans that are engaging in "hateful" behavior. On her Instagram Story, she pleas, "To my fans, if you really love me, please do not send people I love and care about hateful things."

"You doing that really hurts me, and it's so unnecessary and heavy and damaging to add more pain to pain," the 22-year-old explains. "There's a real person behind your tweets. You spamming them with hateful, insensitive things is really not funny, is causing all of us pain, and doesn't all reflect the values I talk about."

She continues, "Please be kind and compassionate and sensitive and respectful. I know you love me, but anyone that's doing that is really not even respecting the sacred things in my life. The people I love and care about is one of them. I would really appreciate it if you would delete any mean comments you've sent, and please be kind by leaving it alone."