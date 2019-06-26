Oops! Ryan Seacrest Hilariously Recalls Clogging Kris Jenner's Toilet

LOL!

Ryan Seacrest is recalling a hilarious incident that took place at Kris Jenner's house. On Wednesday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, the talk show host (and Keeping Up With the Kardashians creator) revealed that he once clogged a toilet at the reality star's home.

"She's got a bathroom in the entryway...it's dark, there's a black toilet," Ryan said. "So I'm in there, and the toilet is--it's like one of those electronic toilets. But it's black, so you can't see any of the buttons or things on it. And it's dimly lit. And I can't find a light switch. There's one candle lit."