Sara Haines Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Sara Haines has some news of her own: she's officially a mom of three.

The Strahan and Sara co-anchor gave birth to her third child on Wednesday, her rep confirmed to People. According to the magazine, the star gave birth to a baby boy, her second son, named Caleb Joseph after her grandfather and brother. The newborn weighed in at 8 pounds and 15 ounces. E! News has reached out to Haines' rep for comment.

The little one joins older sister Sandra Grace Shifrin, 1, and brother Alec Richard Shifrin, 3.

"Max and I are riding the life high of meeting this new little guy and the heart we just grew as he joins Alec and Sandra," the daytime anchor told People of her and her husband of four years, Max Shifrin.