Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife Beth Chapman Dead After Cancer Battle: Relive Their Romance in Pictures

Dog the Bounty Hunter is mourning perhaps the greatest loss of his life.

Reality star Duane "Dog" Chapman's longtime wife, Beth Chapman, has died following an ongoing battle with throat cancer. She was 51 years old. "It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven," Duane tweeted on Wednesday. "We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

Just days ago, the couple's agent confirmed to E! News she was in a coma. "Beth is one of the strongest people I've ever known, and if anyone can beat this, it's her," the agent said in a statement. "No matter what happens, she and the family have placed all of their hope, faith, and trust in God. Other than that, I'd just ask that all of her and Duane's fans keep Beth and the entire family in their prayers."

Duane reiterated the message, urging fans on Twitter to "please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you."

The heartbreaking news of her loss comes nearly two years since the late star first publicly confirmed her throat cancer diagnosis. "I will fight every step of the way. My husband and children are counting on me to be there for years to come," she told followers at the time. Just over a year later, she underwent emergency surgery, which confirmed the cancer had returned.