Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife Beth Chapman Dead at 51 After Cancer Battle

Dog the Bounty Hunter is mourning a loss no one ever hopes to endure.

The television personality's wife Beth Chapman has died following a battle with throat cancer. She was 51.

"It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven," Dog tweeted, confirming his wife's passing. "We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

An attorney for the Chapman Family also tells E! News, "Sadly, Beth passed away a little while ago."

Her passing comes soon after news broke that Beth was placed in a medically induced coma over the weekend at Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu.

"Beth is one of the strongest people I've ever known, and if anyone can beat this, it's her," the family's agent said in a statement. "No matter what happens, she and the family have placed all of their hope, faith, and trust in God. Other than that, I'd just ask that all of her and Duane's fans keep Beth and the entire family in their prayers."

"Please say your prayers for Beth right now," Dog tweeted. "Thank you love you."

While in the hospital, Dog shared a gut wrenching, close-up photo of Beth's hand while she laid in bed. "You all know how she is about HER NAILS !!" he captioned the picture, which captured her signature bedazzled manicure. The snap showed the IV in her hand and medical bands around her wrist.