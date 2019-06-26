Camila Cabello and Matthew Hussey Break Up: Reports

Half of Camila Cabello's heart may be in Havana, but the other half is apparently no longer with Matthew Hussey.

According to multiple reports, the music star and her boyfriend of more than a year have called it quits. E! News has reached out to Cabello's rep for comment.

The "Señorita" singer and dating coach were first romantically linked in February 2018 after they were spotted packing on the PDA on the beach in Mexico.

"Camila recently started dating Matthew," a source told E! News at the time. "It wasn't something she expected, but she knew of him and really enjoys his work."

The source added, "She has been following him for a while and was a fan, but it took her by surprise that she has gotten to know him on a deeper level."