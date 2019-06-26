YouTube Star Etika's Cause of Death Revealed

YouTube star Etika's cause of death has been revealed, one day after his passing was confirmed.

According to the medical examiner's report, released Wednesday morning, the 29-year-old's cause of death has been determined as drowning in the manner of suicide. Etika passed away on Monday, June 24. He was discovered in the East River near the South Street Seaport.

Last week, the NYPD started a search for the YouTuber, whose real name Desmond Amofah. "Have you seen Desmond Amofah aka Etika? He was last heard from June 19 at about 8PM by phone," the NYPD Twitter account wrote on June 20. "He is 29 years old, approx 6 feet tall, and 160 lbs. He is a known @YouTube blogger and has many people concerned after a recent video."

On Tuesday morning, the NYPD shared the heartbreaking news of Etika's passing, writing on Twitter, "We regret to inform that Desmond Amofah aka Etika has been found deceased."

YouTube Star Etika

etika via Instagram

Detective Sophia Mason DCPI Spokesperson also shared in statement, "On Monday, June 24, 2019 at approximately 1818 hours, police responded to a 911 call for a person floating in the waters in the vicinity of South Street Seaport in the confines of the 1st Precinct. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive, unidentified male at the location. NYPD Harbor removed the male to the Pier 16 where EMS pronounced him deceased."

Our thoughts are with Etika's loved ones during this tragic time.

