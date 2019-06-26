Watch Southern Charm's Patricia Altschul Take Her First Shot (Ever?!) at a Classy Dinner

Patricia Altschul is changing things up on Southern Charm. The socialite (that everybody wants to be) is swapping her "men's dinner" for a "women's dinner" and welcomes the Southern Charm ladies to her home for an elegant meal.

In the clip below, Patricia welcomes the ladies to an artichoke-themed dinner, which comes complete with huge napkins formerly owned by the king of Bavaria.

"Patricia is kind of what everyone aspires, in a weird way, to be and I'm going to be humble AF right now, I want to impress her," Kathryn Dennis says in the exclusive preview.