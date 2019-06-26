Cardi B Goes Completely Naked in Violent, NSFW "Press" Music Video

Cardi B might not need more press but after dropping a fiery music video for her latest single, it's hard to not see her name splashed online. Releasing "Press" on YouTube this morning, the 26-year-old rapper proves even more that she's not afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to fashion, beauty and entertainment.
Similar to her risqué and sultry single cover, where she's hand-cuffed and walking out of a court house in her birthday suit, her music video is just as thought-provoking. The nearly four-minute clip opens with her making out with another woman during a threesome. Afterwards, she shoots them. The crime, of course, lands her in court. But that's just the beginning.
Later, Cardi strips down completely naked, though her nipples and other areas are blurred out. Her dancers also ditch their clothes and perform in the nude. In a following scene, they lay there dead and bleeding while she continues to sing.
The video ends with her in jail, drowning and killing a fellow inmate in the toilet.
Like many of the star's music videos before this, "Press" proves to be fashion-forward. The brunette beauty dons a printed, colorful silk outfit and fur before changing into an all white Viktor&Rolf suit. Even her hair and eyebrows are dyed white to match the look.
Contrary to the song's lyrics, it looks like the "I Like It" rapper's music video is gaining a lot of attention. It amassed more than 100,000 views on YouTube in just 10 minutes.
After the video was released, Cardi took to Instagram to thank everyone involved, including photographer and director Jora Frantzis. "This is my first video that I directed...I really wanted my vision to come to life," she said in the video. "I want to thank my glam team for making me look nice with white eyebrows and white hair. I was really specific about that. I really wanted that look."
And as for that violent ending, she said with a laugh: "I really wanted to drown somebody in the toilet and kill them ‘cause that's just such terrible way to die."
If you're a Cardi stan, you'll want to watch the provocative music vid! Because there are quite a few NSFW lyrics, put them headphones in and click play on the clip above.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
U.S.
CA
U.K.
AU
Asia
DE
FR
E! Is Everywhere
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
E! Is Everywhere
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
E! Is Everywhere
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
E! Is Everywhere
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
E! Is Everywhere
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
E! ist überall
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
E! Is Everywhere
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
E! est partout
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
E! Is Everywhere
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?