Cardi B Goes Completely Naked in Violent, NSFW "Press" Music Video

"Press, press, press, press, press."

Cardi B might not need more press but after dropping a fiery music video for her latest single, it's hard to not see her name splashed online. Releasing "Press" on YouTube this morning, the 26-year-old rapper proves even more that she's not afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to fashion, beauty and entertainment.

Similar to her risqué and sultry single cover, where she's hand-cuffed and walking out of a court house in her birthday suit, her music video is just as thought-provoking. The nearly four-minute clip opens with her making out with another woman during a threesome. Afterwards, she shoots them. The crime, of course, lands her in court. But that's just the beginning.

Later, Cardi strips down completely naked, though her nipples and other areas are blurred out. Her dancers also ditch their clothes and perform in the nude. In a following scene, they lay there dead and bleeding while she continues to sing.

The video ends with her in jail, drowning and killing a fellow inmate in the toilet.