Karlie Kloss Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors After Second Wedding Celebration

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jun. 26, 2019 6:14 AM

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kusher, Second Wedding

Instagram / Derek Blasberg

Karlie Kloss is not pregnant.

The 26-year-old model shut down the speculation on Tuesday after a social media follower asked if she was expecting. 

The curiosity started after Kloss posted a picture from her second wedding celebration on Instagram. The sweet shot showed the bride wearing an off-the-shoulder number and a cowgirl hat and embracing her hubby Joshua Kushner. After seeing the pic, one fan asked if the Project Runway host had a baby bump underneath her dress. 

"Pregnant?" the follower asked in the comments section.

However, Kloss didn't waste any time dispelling these rumors.

"Not pregnant just love," she replied, adding a Frenchy fry and a smiley face emoji.

The second celebration took place in Wyoming just eight months after the couple first said "I do." There were quite a few famous faces there, too—including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Diane Von Furstenberg. The wedding attendees enjoyed dinner, dancing and plenty of outdoor activities during their "party on the prairie."

Kloss and Kushner originally tied the knot in October 2018—just three months after their engagement. The two exchanged vows in front of about 80 of their closest friends and family members in upstate New York, and Kloss walked down the aisle in a custom Dior lace dress. 

It looks like Kloss is loving married life, too.

"Words cannot do justice to the love I have for this man," part of her Instagram post on Kushner's birthday read. "I count my blessings [every day] that I get to spend my life with you. You are my best friend and the love of my life."

Congratulations again to the happy couple!

