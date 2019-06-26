Chris Lane Will "Definitely" Stay Out the Way of Fiancée Lauren Bushnell's Wedding Planning

There are "big, big plans" ahead for newly engaged Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane.

As fans well know, the country singer proposed to the Bachelor alum just over a week ago with a heart-melting song written just for her. "I can't stop smiling," the bride-to-be later wrote on Instagram, confirming their engagement. "I feel so incredibly blessed that every misstep, mistake and heartache has led me to you. I couldn't be happier to call you mine, forever. The journey was well worth it."

With the next step in their romance officially underway, the pair is about to embark on a whole new journey: wedding planning! However, as Lane told E! News, his future wife is free to take the reins in that upcoming process.

"If she needs me to help out with anything, I will certainly do that once we get to that point. Other than that, if there's nothing for me to do, I will definitely just stay out of the way," he said with a laugh. "I'll do what her dad would do and just hit the golf course and let her just plan it all out the way that she would want it to be."