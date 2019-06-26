Sebastian Maniscalco to Host the 2019 MTV VMAs

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jun. 26, 2019 4:52 AM

Sebastian Maniscalco

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF

Sebastian Maniscalco will host the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

The 45-year-old comedian broke the news on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show

"I am so excited," he told Jimmy Fallon, who hosted the award show back in 2002.

While Maniscalco admitted he didn't grow up listening to pop culture music, he didn't seem too worried. In fact, he said MTV wants an "unfiltered look of the VMAs" through his eyes.

It looks like the comedy star is already prepping for the big gig, too. The Green Book actor also shared a video of himself getting ready for the show and familiarizing himself with today's biggest artists. 

Maniscalco isn't the first comedian to host the award show. Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Chelsea Handler and Arsenio Hall have all served as emcee. 

Still, last year's show will be tough to beat. As fans will recall, the show featured several major moments, including Jennifer Lopez's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award win and performances by Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Travis Scott and the Backstreet Boys.

Luckily, fans won't have to wait too long to catch all the action. The MTV VMAs will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Aug. 26.

We can't wait until the big night!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

