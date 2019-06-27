Wedding Season is Here! Be the Chicest Guest of All In These 5 Outfits

by Alanna Onanian | Thu., Jun. 27, 2019 11:17 AM
by E! & PrettyLittleThing
So you received a wedding invitation in the mail. You're super excited to attend but now the biggest question remains: What will you wear?
You'll definitely want to find something that makes you stand out in the crowd, but is easy to move and groove in on the dance floor.
Fortunately, PrettyLittleThing has you covered with 5 complete outfits that will turn heads.
Take a look below and click the links to shop each piece!
Cream of the Crop
BUY IT: Cream Woven Blazer £26.00, Cream City Suit Short £18.00, Black Croc Clover £15.00, Rose Gold Door Statement Hammered Square Drop Hoops £5.00
Neon Vibes
BUY IT: Fuchsia Lace Bardot Ladder Detail Midi Dress £28.00, Leopard Square Toe Flat Heel Sandal £17.00, Clear Square Clutch £20.00
Pretty In Pink
BUY IT: Dusty Pink Polka Dot Bardot Tie Waist Shift Dress £15.00, Fuchsia May Block Heel Sandal £23.00, Rose Gold Metallic Clutch £13.00, Gold Diamante Double Row Hoop Earrings £8.00
Green with Envy
BUY IT: Plus Bright Green Straight Leg Trouser £21.00, Plus Bright Green Boyfriend Blazer £29.00, Plus Black Strappy Plunge Bodysuit £8.00, Crystal Diamante Teardrop and Circle Drop Earrings £8.00, Nude Faux Suede Flat Barely There Heel £23.00
Jump Around
BUY IT: Petite Burgundy Drape One Shoulder Jumpsuit £17.00, Snake Point Toe Strappy Sandal £21.00, Black Jewel Stud Tassel Earrings £6.00
To shop these looks and more head to PrettyLittleThing.com!
