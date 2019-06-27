Wedding Season is Here! Be the Chicest Guest of All In These 5 Outfits

  • By
    &

by Alanna Onanian | Thu., Jun. 27, 2019 11:17 AM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

  • Share
  • Tweet
PLT Wedding

So you received a wedding invitation in the mail. You're super excited to attend but now the biggest question remains: What will you wear?

You'll definitely want to find something that makes you stand out in the crowd, but is easy to move and groove in on the dance floor. 

Fortunately, PrettyLittleThing has you covered with 5 complete outfits that will turn heads. 

Take a look below and click the links to shop each piece!

PLT Wedding

Cream of the Crop

BUY IT: Cream Woven Blazer £26.00, Cream City Suit Short £18.00, Black Croc Clover £15.00, Rose Gold Door Statement Hammered Square Drop Hoops £5.00

PLT Wedding

Neon Vibes

BUY IT: Fuchsia Lace Bardot Ladder Detail Midi Dress £28.00, Leopard Square Toe Flat Heel Sandal £17.00, Clear Square Clutch £20.00

PLT Wedding

Pretty In Pink

BUY IT: Dusty Pink Polka Dot Bardot Tie Waist Shift Dress £15.00, Fuchsia May Block Heel Sandal £23.00, Rose Gold Metallic Clutch £13.00, Gold Diamante Double Row Hoop Earrings £8.00

PLT Wedding

Green with Envy

BUY IT: Plus Bright Green Straight Leg Trouser £21.00, Plus Bright Green Boyfriend Blazer £29.00, Plus Black Strappy Plunge Bodysuit £8.00, Crystal Diamante Teardrop and Circle Drop Earrings £8.00, Nude Faux Suede Flat Barely There Heel £23.00

PLT Wedding

Jump Around

BUY IT: Petite Burgundy Drape One Shoulder Jumpsuit £17.00, Snake Point Toe Strappy Sandal £21.00, Black Jewel Stud Tassel Earrings £6.00

To shop these looks and more head to PrettyLittleThing.com!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ PrettyLittleThing , Fashion

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sex and the City

Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Why Carrie Bradshaw Wore Mismatched Shoes on Sex and the City

Making the Cut

Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn Are Making the Cut on Amazon: Get the Scoop on Their New Show

E-Comm: Pride Rainbow Fashion

Rainbow Fashion to Show Your Pride in Style

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Updated Her Engagement Ring: See the New Design

Mary J. Blige, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 BET Awards

Meagan Good, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

BET Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert

Here's Proof Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's Fashion Risks Always Pay Off

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.