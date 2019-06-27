Trisha Yearwood's Decor Line Is About to Make Your House a Home

by Jillian Punwar | Thu., Jun. 27, 2019 5:00 AM

Trisha Yearwood, Birch Lane

Courtesy of Birch Lane

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Trisha Yearwood is a woman of many talents.

As a country music singer, author, actress and Food Network host, there is no doubt the A-list star has a variety of skills.

This year, however, she's adding furniture designer to that list.

Trisha has partnered with Birch Lane to create a unique furniture line available now. The collection incorporates a palate of a grey wash, a farmhouse blue wash and a light grey/white wash for bedroom, kitchen and dining, occasional and accent furniture.

"I think we've redefined casual, elegant comfort with our furniture lines," Trisha shared in a Q&A with Birch Lane about her new collection. "I'm very proud that you can walk into a room full of Trisha Yearwood furniture and be blown away by how beautiful it is, and still plop down on a sofa or oversized chair and feel like you're on a vacation."

Watch

Trisha Yearwood Reveals Secret to Marriage With Garth Brooks

The collection includes 32 items and a total of 45 unique finish and size and price options.

"It's important to me that someone buying a piece of our collection gets what they pay for," Trisha explained.  "I'm happy to say that I believe they are getting more than they paid for, because I know the quality is amazing, and the price is affordable."

Check out her line here to see what pieces fit perfectly into your home!

E-comm: Trisha Yearwood - Home 52" H x 22" W Etagere Shelving Unit

Etagere Shelving Unit

Get organized in style! This elegant shelving unit is a great addition to any room while adding storage.

SHOP NOW: $489.99 at Birch Lane

E-comm: Trisha Yearwood - Home Windsor Dining Chair

Windsor Dining Chair

Give your living room an antique look with this unique dining chair! Pair it up with a simple table to give your dining room a classic home style feel.

SHOP NOW: $190.00  $174.99 on Birch Lane

E-comm: Trisha Yearwood - Home Homestead Upholstered Storage Bench

Homestead Upholstered Storage Bench

This bench is exactly what you need to add a little personality to your bedroom. Plus, it's also functional with a large amount of storage room inside!

SHOP NOW: $400 $379.99 on Birch Lane

E-comm: Trisha Yearwood - Home Monroe Counter Height Drop Leaf Dining Table

Monroe Counter Height Drop Leaf Dining Table

Need a stylish table but have little space? This is perfect for you. This quaint table features two foldable flaps on each side to allow more space when needed. 

SHOP NOW: $550.00 $479.99 on Birch Lane

E-comm: Trisha Yearwood - Home Gate Leg Drop Leaf Dining Table

Gate Leg Drop Leaf Dining Table

Another great piece for small spaces! Give your home a farmhouse flair with this foldable table with extra room for storage.

SHOP NOW: $619.99 on Birch Lane

E-comm: Trisha Yearwood - Home Feast Dining Table

Feast Dining Table

This cute little table is sure to be a family favorite. The circular shape along with the light white/grey wash will bring any room together.

SHOP NOW: $649.99 on Birch Lane

E-comm: Trisha Yearwood - Home Universal Lighted China Cabinet

Universal Lighted China Cabinet

Show off your prized possessions in this gorgeous rustic see-through cabinet! This piece features ample storage with two additional bottom drawers that are perfect for stowing extra pieces or silverware.

SHOP NOW: $1,300 1,219.99 on Birch Lane

 

E-comm: Trisha Yearwood - Home High Time 30" Bar Stool

High Time 30" Bar Stool

Give your living room or bar area a unique flair with this high bar stool. With a warm white tone, it is easy to pair up with any style room. 

SHOP NOW: $110.99 on Birch Lane

E-comm: Trisha Yearwood - Home Down Home Server

Down Home Server

This piece adds a beachy and antique look to your living room and gives you more storage room. What more could you ask for?!

SHOP NOW: $809.99 on Birch Lane

 

Thanks Trisha for making our home so stylish!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

