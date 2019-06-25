YouTube Star Etika Found Dead at Age 29

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jun. 25, 2019 10:24 AM

YouTube Star Etika

etika via Instagram

YouTube star Etika has been found dead at the age of 29, the NYPD has confirmed.

This heartbreaking news comes just days after the NYPD started a search for the YouTuber, whose real name Desmond Amofah. "Have you seen Desmond Amofah aka Etika? He was last heard from June 19 at about 8PM by phone," the NYPD Twitter account wrote on June 20. "He is 29 years old, approx 6 feet tall, and 160 lbs. He is a known @YouTube blogger and has many people concerned after a recent video."

On Tuesday morning, the NYPD shared the tragic news of Etika's passing, writing on Twitter, "We regret to inform that Desmond Amofah aka Etika has been found deceased."

Detective Sophia Mason DCPI Spokesperson also shared in statement, "On Monday, June 24, 2019 at approximately 1818 hours, police responded to a 911 call for a person floating in the waters in the vicinity of South Street Seaport in the confines of the 1st Precinct. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive, unidentified male at the location."

The statement continued, "NYPD Harbor removed the male to the Pier 16 where EMS pronounced him deceased. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing."

Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this heartbreaking time.

