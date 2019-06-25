YouTube Star Etika Found Dead at Age 29

YouTube star Etika has been found dead at the age of 29, the NYPD has confirmed.

This heartbreaking news comes just days after the NYPD started a search for the YouTuber, whose real name Desmond Amofah. "Have you seen Desmond Amofah aka Etika? He was last heard from June 19 at about 8PM by phone," the NYPD Twitter account wrote on June 20. "He is 29 years old, approx 6 feet tall, and 160 lbs. He is a known @YouTube blogger and has many people concerned after a recent video."

On Tuesday morning, the NYPD shared the tragic news of Etika's passing, writing on Twitter, "We regret to inform that Desmond Amofah aka Etika has been found deceased."