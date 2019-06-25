SUNDAYS
Kim Kardashian Shares First Look at Her New Shapewear Line Kimono—and Chrissy Teigen Is Excited

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jun. 25, 2019 7:59 AM

Kim Kardashian is trying to fix another one of your problems. 

The contour queen and prison reform advocate has just unveiled the latest addition to her ever-growing empire: Kimono Shapewear Solutionwear. "Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I've been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work," the mom of four told the world on Twitter Tuesday morning. "I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn't find a shapeware color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this."

In addition to nine shades and sizes spanning from XXS to 4XL in the line, one of the star's new products was designed with tricky high slits in mind. 

"This is the solution short," she called a pair of high-rise, mid-thigh shorts with one leg's hem shorter than the other. "I developed this style for all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support."

The design has quickly sparked a mix of curiosity and praise online, including the latter from Kardashian's always candid pal, Chrissy Teigen

"Oh my god I don't have to cut one side of my spanx anymore!!!!!" the famous foodie tweeted back. 

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has not yet announced a launch date, she did reveal the project involved another famed family member. 

"Fun Kimono Fact," she tweeted. "Kanye [West] drew the Kimono logo."

