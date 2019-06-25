Kim Kardashian Shares First Look at Her New Shapewear Line Kimono—and Chrissy Teigen Is Excited

Kim Kardashian is trying to fix another one of your problems.

The contour queen and prison reform advocate has just unveiled the latest addition to her ever-growing empire: Kimono Shapewear Solutionwear. "Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I've been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work," the mom of four told the world on Twitter Tuesday morning. "I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn't find a shapeware color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this."

In addition to nine shades and sizes spanning from XXS to 4XL in the line, one of the star's new products was designed with tricky high slits in mind.