Nick's Secret Past Rocks June's World on The Handmaid's Tale

It's been a minute since June (Elisabeth Moss) saw Nick (Max Minghella), her baby daddy and one-time ally. Since his involvement in getting Nichole out of Gilead, Nick's barely been on The Handmaid's Tale season three. That's about to change, and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek of the trouble to come with his big return.

Nick, Nichole's real father, assisted in keeping Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) occupied while June got her baby out, and he went from driver to a commander himself. Viewers last saw him say goodbye to June in Commander Lawrence's (Bradley Whitford) home, he was being sent to the frontlines in Chicago. But in the Wednesday, June 26 episode, he's in Washington, DC, as is June, Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) and Commander Waterford. They're all there in an effort to get Nichole back from Canada.