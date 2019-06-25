Watch Khloe Kardashian's Birthday Messages From Kim, Kourtney, Kylie & a Hilarious Surprise Guest!

The Kardashian-Jenners are rallying around Khloe Kardashian ahead of her birthday.

Since the Revenge Body star's birthday is right around the corner, her loved ones have recorded special messages to commemorate the big day. These shout outs and other words from loved ones will air throughout Khloe's Pop-Up Birthday special on Thursday, Jun. 27 between 8 and 11 p.m. The pop-up special will follow E!'s all-day marathon of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami and Kourtney & Kim Take Miami.

Thankfully, E! has dropped a few of the video messages early—and they are beyond heartwarming. For starters, Kim Kardashian kicked off the well wishes by declaring that Khloe was her "favorite sister."

"Happy birthday to my favorite sister Khloe! In honor of your birthday, I cut my hair just like your favorite hairstyle," the mother of four noted in the video above. "God, I have so many memories with you. There really isn't a particular favorite, just because every moment I'm with you is a favorite."