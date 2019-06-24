Khloe Kardashian Says She's Found the ''Beauty'' in Life After Tristan Thompson Scandal

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jun. 24, 2019 7:47 PM
In every cloud there's a silver lining.
As upsetting as some scandals can be, Khloe Kardashian has managed to overcome the biggest challenges that life has thrown at her, including Tristan Thompson's infidelities. And ahead of Sunday night's emotional episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, True Thompson's mom revealed that she is staying positive about the experience.
"Life is about ups and downs and I don't think I planned—obviously, I didn't plan for any of this to happen—but the beauty is that we can survive anything in life and it's about a strong mindset and a good support system," the reality star shared at the opening night of the night lounge, novelle at Mohigan Sun.
She added, "Life is great so you just gotta find the beauty in it."
For Khloe, the biggest ray of sunshine is her daughter, True, who is "babbling like no other." She says that she is confident her little one is "really, really close" to talking. "I know she is never going to stop talking once she starts, but it's just so cute the little forms of communication she can do and everything for me is so rewarding," the hands-on mom joked.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
But at the opening, the 34-year-old was all about letting loose, even if it was just four 18 hours. She joked that she was in need of a "mom's night out," so she and her girlfriends, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, left True in "great hands."
So while True and her dad had a little one-on-one time, Khloe said she and her girlfriends were going to do a bit of partying. Although, who can blame her if she does sneak away to FaceTime True?
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
