Bella Thorne Wishes Ex Tana Mongeau Happy Birthday Amid Engagement Speculation

Friendly exes!

Bella Thorne is wishing her "beautiful" and "special" ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau a happy 21st birthday. The Disney alum, who split with Tana earlier this year, took to Instagram on Monday in honor of the special day, posting a throwback photo of the duo sharing an embrace on a boat.

"Through thick and thin," Bella captioned the bikini picture, taken by photographer Hunter Moreno. "I love you tana happy bday you beautiful beautiful special girl."

This birthday post comes amid speculation that Tana is engaged to fellow YouTube star Jake Paul. While in Las Vegas celebrating her birthday over the weekend, Tana announced on social media that Jake proposed to her.