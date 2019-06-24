Bella Thorne Wishes Ex Tana Mongeau Happy Birthday Amid Engagement Speculation

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jun. 24, 2019 1:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Bella Thorne, Tana Mongeau

Instagram/Hunter Moreno

Friendly exes!

Bella Thorne is wishing her "beautiful" and "special" ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau a happy 21st birthday. The Disney alum, who split with Tana earlier this year, took to Instagram on Monday in honor of the special day, posting a throwback photo of the duo sharing an embrace on a boat.

"Through thick and thin," Bella captioned the bikini picture, taken by photographer Hunter Moreno. "I love you tana happy bday you beautiful beautiful special girl."

This birthday post comes amid speculation that Tana is engaged to fellow YouTube star Jake Paul. While in Las Vegas celebrating her birthday over the weekend, Tana announced on social media that Jake proposed to her.

Watch

YouTube Stars Jake Paul & Tana Mongeau Are Engaged

"I'm engaged @jakepaul," Tana wrote on her Instagram Story along with a view of her massive diamond ring.

"JAKE JUST PROPOSED," Tana also tweeted. "i'm....... engaged.................."

Though many believe this engagement news is fake, Tana replied to one Twitter user, "it's not. i'm engaged. holy f--k."

Jake also tweeted Monday afternoon, "i proposed."

According to Tana's social media, Jake also gave her a Mercedes ahead of her 21st birthday.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Bella Thorne , Engagements , Couples , Birthdays , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.