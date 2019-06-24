Please Just Watch This Video Of the Big Little Lies Women Analyzing Their Own Show

We have a theory that if you are feeling down, all you have to do is listen to the women of Big Little Lies have a conversation and you will immediately feel a thousand times better.

The easiest way to test this theory is to watch the video below, a roundtable conversation featuring all six main stars—Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley—discussing the complexities of motherhood, womanhood, and personhood that the show is currently exploring.

You would be forgiven if you watch the whole video without absorbing a single word said because you're distracted by these incredible women just speaking to each other in your ear, with the sound of their voices almost lulling you into a meditative state. But be sure to then watch it again, to hear some beautiful words of wisdom.