How Will Owen Pierson's Dad React When He Finds Out About His Son's Upcoming Drag Performance?

Making your drag debut is no easy feat. Sometimes telling your dad about it is even harder.

But Owen Pierson's siblings sound optimistic in this clip from Sunday's new Relatively Nat & Liv, which will see Olivia Pierson's older brother performing in drag for the first time—publicly, at least! Unlike the makeshift cabarets he and cousin Joel Halcro used to put on in the basement as kids (costumes, wigs and all; they still have videos), Owen's upcoming performance is the real deal. Which is really exciting, though he's still preoccupied wondering how his father Brian Pierson is going to handle the news.

Liv and Owen's younger sister Sophia Pierson points out that, much like Joel and Natalie Halcro's dad, theirs also used to say that "being gay wasn't OK" back when his son first came out to him.

"And look at them now," Sophia continues, "how supportive they are now."