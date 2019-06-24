Hilary Duff Receives Apology "Dick" From Fiancé Matthew Koma After Argument

Matthew Koma is apologizing to fiancée Hilary Duff for being a "dick."

After starting an "unnecessary" argument on pizza night, the Winnetka Bowling League singer realized he needed to make it up to the Younger star. So, Koma decided to place a dildo inside of the couple's pizza box in order to complete the message, "Sorry I was a [dick]."

"Sometimes it's pizza night and you start an unnecessary argument and owe your significant other an apology," the 32-year-old artist captioned the post.

In response to the Instagram, Duff, 31, sarcastically commented, "I can't believe you shared this sweet moment honey."