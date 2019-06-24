Scott Disick Has Found His "Real Love and Passion" in His 3 Kids

Instagram
Scott Disick has found his true passion—and it will melt your heart.
Everyone's favorite Kardashian Lord poked fun at himself on social media on Sunday when he noticed a change in his posting patterns.
"I use [sic] 2 post lots of pics of my cars, but now I post a lot of pics of my kids," he pointed out in a caption for a snap of him and his only daughter, Penelope Disick.
"I guess I found my real love and passion."
All together now: awwww!
Disick isn't lying. His last three snaps have featured 6-year-old Penelope and older brother Mason Disick, 9, as well as a video of Penelope in slow motion doing a cartwheel.
"My little girl," the reality star wrote of the clip.
Beyond that, the star regularly shares pictures of his three youngsters, including 4-year-old Reign Disick, in everyday life with heartwarming captions, like "My love" for Mason.
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE