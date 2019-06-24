Everything We Know About Prince William and Kate Middleton's Rumored Asia Tour

Pack your bags, Prince William and Kate Middleton!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly heading to Asia for an official royal tour this fall.

The royal rumor was first reported by The Mail on Sunday over the weekend. Per the publication, the couple is set to travel to a variety of Commonwealth countries, which could include Bangladesh, India, Malaysia and Singapore. Sources also tell the outlet Sri Lanka is another possible destination but that there is "less likelihood of a stop in Brunei."

Granted, it's worth noting that Kensington Palace has yet to confirm the news. So, royal admirers hoping to catch the couple abroad might want to hold off on buying any plane tickets for now.

However, if William and Kate were to make the trip, a lot of planning would need to take place. Here's everything we've heard about the trip so far.