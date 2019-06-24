Everything We Know About Prince William and Kate Middleton's Rumored Asia Tour

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jun. 24, 2019 10:22 AM

Kate Middleton, Prince William

Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Pack your bags, Prince William and Kate Middleton!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly heading to Asia for an official royal tour this fall.

The royal rumor was first reported by The Mail on Sunday over the weekend. Per the publication, the couple is set to travel to a variety of Commonwealth countries, which could include Bangladesh, India, Malaysia and Singapore. Sources also tell the outlet Sri Lanka is another possible destination but that there is "less likelihood of a stop in Brunei." 

Granted, it's worth noting that Kensington Palace has yet to confirm the news. So, royal admirers hoping to catch the couple abroad might want to hold off on buying any plane tickets for now. 

However, if William and Kate were to make the trip, a lot of planning would need to take place. Here's everything we've heard about the trip so far.

When can fans expect to get more details? According to The Mail on Sunday, "fuller details" will be announced in the coming weeks.

Will their trip overlap with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour of Africa? While the Palace has yet to confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's trip to Africa, The Sunday Times reported a royal tour would take place in October and last two weeks. Still, The Mail on Sunday doesn't expect both couples to be away at the same time this fall. Per the publication, William and Kate's trip to Asia will be "weeks apart" from Meghan and Harry's trip to Africa.

Will this be their first trip to Asia? Nope! The two went on a tour of Southeast Asia and the South Pacific in the fall of 2012. During their trip, which marked Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee, they visited Singapore, Malaysia, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu. In addition, the couple went to India in 2016.

Will their kids come? The Mail on Sunday's report did not specify whether Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would come along. However, it's worth noting that George was just 8 months old when he made his first royal tour to Australia and New Zealand, and Charlotte was 16 months old when she made her trip to Canada. So, Louis would certainly fit within this age range.

