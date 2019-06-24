90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 3 Is Full of Drama and Returning Faces

Do you have room in your life for another batch of Americans falling in love with foreigners? You better, because 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will be back before you know it and E! News has your exclusive first look at the third season of the hit reality series premiering Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. on TLC
Before the 90 Days follows couples ahead of their march down the aisle with a K-1 visa in hand. This season features many newcomers to the series, as well as veterans Angela and Darcey, all looking for love and happiness…usually with the help of a screen.
In the sneak peek above, get a look at Darcey's new man, Tom, who seems very different than her ex-boyfriend Jesse. Doesn't seem like there will any fights over how to cut steak here. While Tom may be different, is Darcey?
"No one's ever paid attention to me like that," Darcey cries.
"Darcey is a very emotional person, something that I don't particularly find attractive," Tom says.
Couples also include: Avery, 19, a recent convert from Christianity to Islam, and her 24-year-old online boyfriend from Syria; Caesar, 46, and his 28-year-old online girlfriend from the Ukraine; Benjamin, 33, and his 25-year-old girlfriend Akinyi and her very protective brother; Tim, Jeniffer and Tim's friendship with his ex-fiancé; and Rebecca a 47-yearold divorced mom who has been down the spousal visa road before, and her 26-year-old boyfriend Zied.
Meet the couples below and click play up top to see the exclusive sneak peek.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. on TLC.