YouTubers Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau Are Engaged

Jake Paul proposed to Tana Mongeau over the weekend!

The YouTube stars are set to tie the knot after getting engaged in Las Vegas. The couple was in Sin City celebrating Tana's 21st birthday when he proposed. Tana announced the engagement on social media, showing off her massive diamond ring on her Instagram Story with the caption, "I'm engaged @jakepaul."

"JAKE JUST PROPOSED," Tana also tweeted. "i'm....... engaged.................."

When asked if the announcement was just a joke, Tana replied, "it's not. i'm engaged. holy f--k."

It seems that Jake went all out for Tana in celebration of her special day, shortly before proposing he also gifted her a Mercedes.