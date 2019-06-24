YouTubers Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau Are Engaged

Jake Paul proposed to Tana Mongeau over the weekend!

The YouTube stars are set to tie the knot after getting engaged in Las Vegas. The couple was in Sin City celebrating Tana's 21st birthday when he proposed. Tana announced the engagement on social media, showing off her massive diamond ring on her Instagram Story with the caption, "I'm engaged @jakepaul."

"JAKE JUST PROPOSED," Tana also tweeted. "i'm....... engaged.................."

When asked if the announcement was just a joke, Tana replied, "it's not. i'm engaged. holy f--k."

It seems that Jake went all out for Tana in celebration of her special day, shortly before proposing he also gifted her a Mercedes.

"dreams do come true, kids," Tana wrote on social media after receiving the car. "never stop fighting for what u want. THANKS DADDY @jakepaul ;) ;) ;) ;)."

Prior to their relationship, Tana had been in a relationship with Bella Thorne. She was also previously in a relationship with Brad Sousa.

Tana Mongeau, Jake Paul

Instagram

Congratulations to the couple on the engagement news!

