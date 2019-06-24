Get a Taste of The Hills: New Beginnings Drama With the First 3 Minutes of the Series

It's finally here, the long-awaited return of The Hills begins Monday, June 24 on MTV, but you don't have to wait that long to get a sneak peek. MTV released the first three minutes of The Hills: New Beginnings series premiere featuring the return of all your favorites, including Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt in all their Speidi glory.

"No one thought we'd last, but we have certainly proved them wrong. Spencer and Heidi!" Heidi says. "It's really easy to get caught up in, like, Hollywood, fame and success."

"I would love to be famous again," Spencer says.

Will The Hills: New Beginnings remedy that? The sneak peek below also takes a look at Audrina Patridge's new post-divorce life, Brody Jenner's married life, Mischa Barton's introduction and so much more.