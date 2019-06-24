Get a Taste of The Hills: New Beginnings Drama With the First 3 Minutes of the Series

It's finally here, the long-awaited return of The Hills begins Monday, June 24 on MTV, but you don't have to wait that long to get a sneak peek. MTV released the first three minutes of The Hills: New Beginnings series premiere featuring the return of all your favorites, including Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt in all their Speidi glory.
"No one thought we'd last, but we have certainly proved them wrong. Spencer and Heidi!" Heidi says. "It's really easy to get caught up in, like, Hollywood, fame and success."
"I would love to be famous again," Spencer says.
Will The Hills: New Beginnings remedy that? The sneak peek below also takes a look at Audrina Patridge's new post-divorce life, Brody Jenner's married life, Mischa Barton's introduction and so much more.
"When you're famous, people have like a process on your head. A lot of people that I trusted turned out to be monsters," The O.C. star says.
Brandon Thomas Lee also gets a chance to shine, including some hints at drama between him and Brody, as well as Brody and Spencer.
"Who are you right now?" Audrina asks Stephanie Pratt.
"We will destroy you!" Stephanie says.
"You're literally insane," Audrina says.
Stick around to see some taste of the conflict between the Pratt siblings as well.
"You're not my family, you're the most self-centered human ever," Spencer tells Stephanie.
The Hills: New Beginnings also stars Frankie Delgado, Whitney Port, Justin "Bobby" Brescia, Jason Wahler, Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado and Ashley Wahler.
The Hills: New Beginnings premieres Monday, June 24 at 10 p.m. on MTV.