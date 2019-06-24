Rihanna's Stylist Breaks Down the Singer's "Dreamy" BET Awards Red Hairdo

Rihannais shining bright like a diamond ruby.

In honor of the 2019 BET Awards, the Fenty mogul stepped out onto the stage inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night to honor Mary J. Blige with the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award. Donning a head-to-toe black leather look, the star topped off her monochrome ensemble with a head of luscious locks in a vibrant shade of red.

"For tonight's look, we were going for a dreamy, beautiful baby doll," Rihanna's hairstylist Yusef Williams told E! News exclusively. "I really wanted to showcase her copper red hair against the black clothes."