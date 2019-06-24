Rihanna's Stylist Breaks Down the Singer's "Dreamy" BET Awards Red Hairdo

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for BET
Rihannais shining bright like a
diamond ruby.
In honor of the 2019 BET Awards, the Fenty mogul stepped out onto the stage inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night to honor Mary J. Blige with the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award. Donning a head-to-toe black leather look, the star topped off her monochrome ensemble with a head of luscious locks in a vibrant shade of red.
"For tonight's look, we were going for a dreamy, beautiful baby doll," Rihanna's hairstylist Yusef Williams told E! News exclusively. "I really wanted to showcase her copper red hair against the black clothes."
To achieve the half-up, half-down coif the Grammy winner sported, Suave partner Yusef used Suave Professionals for Natural Hair define & shine gel serum on damp strands before blowdrying with a concentrator attachment.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for BET
Next, he instructed adding extensions of your choice for volume and fullness before using an 11/8 inch curling iron for texture. After finishing with Suave Professionals firm control finishing hairspray, he pulled the hair into a half-up ponytail.
As a final pro touch, Yusef then backcombed and teased out Rihanna's pony, adding one more spritz of hairspray to complete the look.
If you ever needed a reason to go red this summer, here it is!