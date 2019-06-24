Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox Tease Friends Reunion During Girls' Night

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Jun. 24, 2019 5:46 AM

Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston

Instagram/Lisa Kudrow

The one where we're extremely jealous we didn't get an invite...

Friends co-stars and real-life BFFs Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox—Rachel Green, Phoebe Buffay and Monica Geller, if you prefer—celebrated a girls' night on Sunday and gifted us with the selfies to prove it. "Trying to figure out what to say on Instagram," Cox captioned a goofy shot of the trio. "#gotnothing #friends #girlsnight." Kudrow, for her part, posted a similar picture, writing, "Halfway there... #girlsnight #?"

The caption, of course, was hinting at a possible Friends reboot. After all, add in castmates Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmerand we have a full-fledged reunion.

Alas, they don't know that we know they know we know...it's likely just a tease. (We're trying not to get our hopes up here!) Though Aniston recently said she's open to bringing back the '90s sitcom—"The girls would do it and the boys would do it, I'm sure," she admitted. "Listen, anything can happen."—the actress later pivoted away from that idea.

Watch

Courteney Cox Revisits Her Iconic Friends Apartment

Asked why she announced the cast was game for a reunion after all this time, the Emmy winner confessed she "just got tired of saying no. So, I just thought, well, why not try this and see what happens."

Still, since the show ended its 10-year run in 2004, the cast has certainly proven they'll be there for each other like they've been there before. Just last week, Aniston and Kudrow helped Cox ring in her 55th birthday

"How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two???" Cox wrote on Instagram. "I love you girls. So much."

So, while we sit here hoping and praying our Friends wishes come true, scroll through to see all the times our favorite six people have reunited offscreen. We promise it's better than any trifle Rachel could whip together.

Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston

Instagram/Lisa Kudrow

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox

"Halfway there... #girlsnight #?" Kudrow wrote in June 2019, teasing fans about a possible reboot.

Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Friends, Reunion, Birthday

Instagram / Courteney Cox

Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

The Friends ladies get together for Cox's 55th birthday dinner in June 2019.

Friends Reunion, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

To help Courteney Cox promote her new show and Instagram, Ellen DeGeneres created a Friends set and invited Lisa Kudrow for a surprise appearance.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

In December 2018, Cox supported her friend at premiere event for her Netflix movie Dumplin'.

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox

Getty Images

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

Also in June 2018, the two attended the Chanel Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans benefit for NRDC Malibu.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, AFI Tribute to George Clooney

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

In June 2018, the two attended the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney.

Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry

In 2016, the two onscreen roommates reunited in London, baby! LeBlanc caught up with Perry backstage after the latter star's performance in his play The End Of Longing, which marked his playwriting debut.

Friends, James Burrows Special

NBC

Biggest Friends Reunion

Lisa Kudrow, David SchwimmerCourteney CoxMatt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston reunited for a 2016 NBC special dedicated to Friends director James BurrowsMatthew Perry was unable to attend as he was in London to star in his play The End of Longing. He did, however, appear in a videotaped message to introduce his former cast mates.

Friends Cast, Big Bang Theory Cast

Instagram

Friends Meets The Big Bang Theory

Kaley Cuoco  was overjoyed to get a picture with the cast. She wrote on Instagram, "Ummmm NIGHT MADE. Can't breathe #friends meets #bbt @bigbangtheory_cbs I died and went to heaven."

Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, WGA

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America

Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc

The two reunited at the 2016 WGA Awards,  appearing together onstage to present an award.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox

Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Darin Pfeiffer Consulting

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

The two attended a screening of Just Before I Go, which Cox directed, in 2015.

Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow

The two attended the Phoenix House's 12th annual Triumph For Teens Awards gala in Beverly Hills in 2015.

Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

In 2014, Cox joined Kudrow at a premiere event for season two of the HBO series The Comeback.

Jimmy Kimmel, Twitter

Twitter

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

Also in 2014, the ladies of Friends reunited on Jimmy Kimmel Live!...

Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow

...where Aniston and Kudrow competed against each other.

Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Cougar Town

ABC Studios

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox

In 2014, Perry returned the favor and guest-starred on Cox's show Cougar Town.

Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Go On

NBC

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry

In 2013, Cox guest-starred on her Friends co-star's show Go On.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Cougar Town

ABC

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

In 2010, Aniston guest-starred on the season two premiere of her Friends co-star's show Cougar Town.

