Lizzo's Hairstylist Breaks Down the Details Behind Her Epic Headpiece at the 2019 BET Awards

Lizzo was looking "Good as Hell" at the 2019 BET Awards. Not that anyone would expect anything less from the 31-year-old star.

Aside from her jaw-dropping performance at the star-studded event, which made everyone get up and off of their seats, the "Juice" singer turned heads with her over-the-top beauty and fashion lewk. Being the body icon that she is, the brunette beauty showed off her curves in an ultra-glam mini dress, which featured billowing cape sleeves and a mesmerizing wood grain design.

What's more? She enlisted her go-to hairstylist, Shelby Swain, to create an eye-catching hair accessory that matched her daring outfit perfectly. "Honestly, this is the Baby Jesus of all hairstyles," the celeb stylist exclusively told E! News about Lizzo's larger-than-life headpiece. "This my favorite hair."

So how did Shelby, who dubs herself as the "Beyoncé of BabyHair," create a custom wood grain accessory? Patience and prayer were key.