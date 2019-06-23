BET Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for BET
Settle in on the couch because it's going to be an exciting night at the 2019 BET Awards!
Regina Hall is hosting the annual event, which is being held at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. tonight, June 23.
Honoring the best in entertainment and sports, the awards show features all your favorite stars, from Taraji P. Henson and Tiffany Haddish to Denzel Washington and Michael B. Jordan.
Cardi B, who opened the show with an epic performance, leads the pack with seven nominations, including Best Female Hip-Hop artist and Album of the Year. Drake follows with five nods such as Video of the Year Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Best Collaboration. Naturally, Beyoncé, Travis Scott and J.Cole are also among top nominees.
Mary J. Blige will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award while Nipsey Hussle will be honored with a posthumous Humanitarian Award.
To find out who won in each category, check out the list below!
BEST ACTRESS
Issa Rae
Regina Hall
WINNER: Regina King
Taraji P. Henson
Tiffany Haddish
Viola Davis
BEST ACTOR
Anthony Anderson
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Mahershala Ali
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
YOUNG STARS AWARD
Caleb Mclaughlin
Lyric Ross
WINNER: Marsai Martin
Michael Rainey Jr.
Miles Brown
BEST MOVIE
WINNER: Blackkklansman
Creed II
If Beale Street Could Talk
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
The Hate U Give
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Beyoncé
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Solange
SZA
Teyana Taylor
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
Chris Brown
John Legend
Khalid
BEST GROUP
Chloe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Gunna
Migos
The Carters
BEST COLLABORATION
21 Savage Feat. J. Cole, "A Lot "
Cardi B & Bruno Mars, "Please Me"
Cardi B Ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller, "Could've Been"
Travis Scott feat. Drake, "Sicko Mode"
Tyga Ft. Offset, "Taste"
BEST NEW ARTIST
Blueface
City Girls
Juice Wrld
WINNER: Lil Baby
Queen Naija
BEST MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
21 Savage
Drake
J. Cole
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle
Travis Scott
BEST FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Kash Doll
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
21 Savage feat. J. Cole, "A Lot"
Cardi B, "Money"
Cardi B & Bruno Mars, "Please Me"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Drake, "Nice For What"
The Carters, "Apes**t"
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Karena Evans
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Astroworld, Travis Scott
Championships, Meek Mill
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Everything Is Love, The Carters
WINNER: Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B
AP Photo/David Zalubowski
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Allyson Felix
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Kevin Durant
Lebron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Stephen Curry
Tiger Woods
BET HER AWARD
Alicia Keys, "Raise A Man"
Ciara,"Level Up"
H.E.R., "Hard Place"
Janelle Monáe, "Pynk"
Queen Naija, "Mama's Hand"
Teyana Taylor, "Rose In Harlem"
BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Erica Campbell Ft. Warryn Campbell, "All Of My Life"
Fred Hammond, "Tell Me Where It Hurts"
Kirk Franklin, "Love Theory"
WINNER: Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen, "Blessing Me Again"
Tori Kelly Ft. Kirk Franklin, "Never Alone"
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Aka (South Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Dave (U.K.)
Dosseh (France)
Giggs (U.K.)
Mr Eazi (Nigeria)
BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT (FAN VOTED CATEGORY)
Headie One (U.K.)
Jok'air (France)
Nesly (France)
Octavian (U.K.)
Sho Madjozi (Africa)
Teniola Apata (Africa)
2019 COCA-COLA VIEWERS' CHOICE AWARD
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Drake, "In My Feelings"
WINNER: Ella Mai, "Trip"
J. Cole, "Middle Child"
Travis Scott feat. Drake, "Sicko Mode"