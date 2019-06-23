BET Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Settle in on the couch because it's going to be an exciting night at the 2019 BET Awards!

Regina Hall is hosting the annual event, which is being held at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. tonight, June 23.

Honoring the best in entertainment and sports, the awards show features all your favorite stars, from Taraji P. Henson and Tiffany Haddish to Denzel Washington and Michael B. Jordan.

Cardi B, who opened the show with an epic performance, leads the pack with seven nominations, including Best Female Hip-Hop artist and Album of the Year. Drake follows with five nods such as Video of the Year Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Best Collaboration. Naturally, Beyoncé, Travis Scott and J.Cole are also among top nominees.

Mary J. Blige will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award while Nipsey Hussle will be honored with a posthumous Humanitarian Award.

To find out who won in each category, check out the list below!