90 Day Fiancé's Anfisa Nava Ranks High in First Bodybuilding Competition

Not bad for her first try: 90 Day Fiancé star Anfisa Nava got top scores in her first bodybuilding competition.

The 23-year-old Russian season four participant, changed her diet and fitness regimen to lose 20 pounds and transform her body over the past year and a half, took part in the NPC West Coast Classic in Riverside, California on Saturday.

"2nd place novice and true novice, 5th place open @centerpodium Such an amazing first show experience!" Nava wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of herself wearing her contest bikini and showcasing her medals.