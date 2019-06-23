BET Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 23, 2019 3:04 PM
Stars such as Lizzo, Eva Marcille, Meagan Good and Angela Simmons hit the red, well, technically blue carpet on Saturday for the 2019 BET Awards.
The annual ceremony, celebrating celebrates black entertainers in music, television, movies, and sports, takes place in Santa Monica, California will air on Sunday evening.
The show will feature performances from Lizzo and as well as from Cardi B, Migos, DJ Khaled, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Lil Nas X.
Cardi B, Migos, and Lizzo, are also among the BET Award nominees. Others include Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Solange, Drake, Meek Milll, SZA, Teyana Taylor, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, Childish Gambino, and Chloe X Halle.
Mary J. Blige will also receive the BET Lifetime Achievement Award. In addition, the late Nipsey Hussle will also be honored posthumously with the Humanitarian Award for the work he did for his community over the years.
Regina Hall is hosting the show. Presenters included Lena Waithe, Taraji P. Henson, Yara Shahidi, Morris Chestnut and Marsai Martin.
See photos of stars on the red carpet at the 2019 BET Awards:
Leon Bennett/FilmMagic
The singer looks gorgeous in a a Grecian gown.
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
The actress glitters in blue.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The music artist and record producer strikes a pose.
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
The singer gives a thumbs up.
Leon Bennett/FilmMagic
The rapper poses on the blue carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The star turns heads with this glamorous look.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
The singer strikes a pose.
Leon Bennett/FilmMagic
The celebrity stylist and costume designer has got her eye on you.
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
The singer and former American Idol winner poses in a daring look.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Rev. Run's daughter sports a trendy suit.
Leon Bennett/FilmMagic
The singer is a silver fox!
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
The rapper glitters in gold.
Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET
The actress and former Basketball Wives LA star shows some skin in a black gown.
Leon Bennett/FilmMagic
The actress looks elegant in a white gown.
Broadimage/Shutterstock
The singer and rapper has arrived!
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
The actress and model showcases a sunny style.
Leon Bennett/FilmMagic
The singer turns heads with this sheer, printed look.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The actress is red hot!
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and model, who is pregnant with her third child, showcases her baby bump in a lilac gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The music artist shows some skin in this white ensemble.
Leon Bennett/FilmMagic
The rapper strikes a pose.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The TV personality is all smiles.
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
The actress is seeing red.
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
The actress pairs a yellow blazer with a mesh skirt and pink and black polka-dotted pumps.
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
The rapper sports a colorful style.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The actress sports a daring look.
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
The rapper showcases a bright style.
Leon Bennett/FilmMagic
The rapper and record executive showcases an eclectic look.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Rev. Run's daughter showcases a colorful look.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
The Atlanta actor strikes a pose.
Leon Bennett/FilmMagic
The social media marketing strategist and friend and business partner of late rapper Nipsey Hussle strikes a pose.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
The actor and rapper is all smiles.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Meow!
The 2019 BET Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET.
