Meryl Streep Gets the Sweetest 70th Birthday Tributes From Big Little Lies Co-Stars

The cast of Big Little Lies is showing some big love for Meryl Streep for her birthday!

The three-time Oscar winner turned 70 on Saturday and received sweet online tributes from Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, two of her co-stars on HBO's Big Little Lies.

Streep joined the cast for season two, which began earlier this month, playing Nicole Kidman's character Celeste's mother-in-law Mary Louise, who is not a fan of Witherspoon's Madeline. Of course, in real life, it's nothing but love.

"Happy Birthday, Meryl!" Witherspoon wrote, alongside a throwback photo of Streep. "Sending so much birthday love to this talented creature! What a privilege and an honor to work with you on @biglittlelies!"

Watch

Shailene Woodley Teaches Jimmy Fallon the Meryl Streep Scream

Dern, who plays Renata on Big Little Lies, posted on her own page another throwback photo of Streep and a selfie showing the two together.

Meryl Streep, Birthday, Laura Dern

Instagram / Laura Dern

"This girl became my legend," she wrote. "And I do declare today an international holiday. Muse Day! Here here! Then I actually got to not only meet my hero but work with her. I thank the Gods. #merylstreep."

Meryl Streep, Birthday, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman

Instagram / Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon also posted on her Instagram Story videos of her, Kidman and other co-stars, such as Zoë Kravitz (Bonnie) and Adam Scott (Madeline's husband Ed) wishing Streep a happy birthday and naming their favorite films starring the actress, which included Kramer vs. Kramer, Out of Africa, Sophie's ChoiceDefending Your Life and The Devil Wears Prada.

 

Meryl Streep, Birthday, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz

Instagram / Reese Witherspoon

"We love you Meryl!" Witherspoon wrote, alongside a photo of the cast in character.

Meryl Streep, Birthday, Big Little Lies, Cast, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman

Instagram / Reese Witherspoon

Check out 70 fascinating facts about Meryl Streep.

