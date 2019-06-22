That's Not Even Her Real Name: 70 Fascinating Facts About Meryl Streep You Probably Never Knew

What do you get for the actress who's been given the most award nominations of anyone in her industry, living or dead?

That's the question we all must ponder as we prepare to celebrate Meryl Streep's big 7-0 on Sunday, June 22.

Yes, you read that right. The iconic actress who is currently rocking our world on the second season of HBO's Big Little Lies is celebrating seven decades around the sun on this special day, and we're all left to contemplate how best to fete a woman who's left us so powerfully entertained for almost all of those years.

Is there any material object than can even begin to measure up to all she's given us on screens big and small throughout her storied career? We shudder to think about the pressure her husband and children must feel on this all-important day.

So, rather than trying to express ourselves in trinkets and treasures, we thought we'd pay tribute to one of the finest actors to ever this earth by looking back at her life and career, one fascinating fact at a time.