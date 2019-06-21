Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Welcome a Baby Girl: Find Out Her Unique Name

It's a party of six in the Bryant household!

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Laine Bryant made an exciting and special announcement on Friday afternoon about the new addition to their family. The brunette beauty welcomed her fourth child with the 40-year-old star, a baby girl. What's more? The newborn's name pays tribute to her famous father in a unique way. Their little nugget's name is Capri Kobe Bryant but it seems they plan to call her "Koko," according to the retired basketball player's Instagram post.

"Our baby girl is here," Vanessa captioned her social media post, along with a photo of her daughter's name embossed on a piece of cloth (it looks like a baby blanket).

"Capri Kobe Bryant," she said. "So thankful for our newest baby blessing. 6/20/19."

Additionally, the proud father took to social media to reveal the news about his little bundle of joy.