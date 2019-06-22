This Weekend's Best Sales: Anthropologie, Gap & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Who doesn't love a good sale? We've rounded up this weekend's best deals with deep discounts. So get to it—happy shopping!
Anthropologie
SHOP NOW: Save up to 70% over 1,500 items at Anthro's Summer Tag Sale.
Banana Republic
SHOP NOW: Score an extra 50% sale styles.
Birch LaneSHOP NOW:
Up to 70% off furniture, bedding, bath, décor and more as part of their Fourth of July Pre-Sale.
Gap
SHOP NOW: All T-shirts and dresses are 50% off, plus save up to 75% off sale items
H&M
SHOP NOW: Save up to 60% off at their Summer Sale.
Joss & Main
SHOP NOW: Score up to 70% off outdoor tableware, lighting, area rugs, pillows, lounge seating, décor and more at their Mid-Summer Outdoor Sale.