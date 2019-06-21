90 Day Fiancé's Fernanda Flores Breaks Her Silence on Jonathan Rivera Split

Fernanda Flores is ready to share "my truth" about her dramatic breakup from Jonathan Rivera.

More than six months after the 90 Day Fiancé stars officially called it quits, fans received another perspective into what went wrong.

In a new video posted on YouTube, Fernanda spoke to followers for more than 40 minutes about "what I went through during my marriage." In the process, she shared some of the reasons behind the split.

As viewers know, Fernanda was shocked to find another woman's underwear in Jonathan's house. But according to the reality star, there was much more that happened away from the cameras.

"That same week, I found a lot of stuff—not just underwear. Sex toys, pictures, movies and stuff. Dude, you're supposed to have left your past behind and start fresh with me. I know you're a single man. I know that you're older than me…but I wasn't understanding why," she explained. "I realized not everything is how it seems."