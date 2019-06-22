Summer 2019's Best Designer Collabs So Far

Melissa Herwitt/E! illustration
by Katherine Riley | Sat., Jun. 22, 2019 3:00 AM
Melissa Herwitt/E! illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Who doesn't love a good designer collab? On the fashion front, it's a more affordable way to own a piece of a designer's artistry. And on the pop culture front, it's a way to celebrate and show off the TV shows or movies you love.
From Baby Phat and Giambattista Valli to Stranger Things and The Lion King, brand collabs are killin' it this year. See what other collections have making a splash this summer—and snag some goodies for yourself!
Baby Phat / Forever 21
Kimora Lee Simmons' iconic '90s brand makes a fabulous comeback at Forever 21.
This exquisite collection's first drop features everything from gowns to accessories. The second drop is due Nov. 7, but if you can't wait until then, items from the sold-out first drop have been spotted on eBay.
Luminess Cosmetics
This limited-edition makeup collab has everything you and your pride need to looks like queens.
From swimsuits and rompers, to resort shirts and swim trunks, this Hawkins-themed collection has something for all the fans.
This magical collab has sneakers featuring all four Hogwarts houses, the Marauder's Map and more.
The Sweetener capsule collection features cazh faves like tees, bodysuits and hoodies.
Be character chic every day of this week with bags featuring Disney cats, It's a Small World, The Haunted Mansion and many more.
H&M
The star's "Stay True Stay You" collection for Pride is happily embellished with empowering elements.
K Swiss
As if we could do a roundup without mentioning the sneaker collab that has us totally buggin'.
And of course, we must include the mother (of dragons) of all collabs: GOT x Urban Decay. While fans may be mixed on the series' finale, we can all agree this collection is as hot as dragon's fire. It sold out repeatedly and can now mostly be found on eBay.
