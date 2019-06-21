Watch Tom Hanks Put Tom Holland's Acting Skills to the Test

YouTube/Graham Norton Show
Tom Hanks just gave a masterclass in acting.
While appearing on the Graham Norton Show this week, the Oscar winner explained to host Graham Norton, as well as fellow guests Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal and Gwyneth Paltrow, what it's like to voice the role of Woody in Toy Story.
"I have never begun a recording session without wishing it was already over, because understand, Woody is clenched all the time, he's clenched," Hanks said as he launched into the character. "There's something he's gotta explain. Or, 'Come on guys!' Or, 'No, no, no, no, look out! Look out! Look out! This way!'"
"It's all that, and you can't move, the microphone is right there," Hanks explained as he demonstrated the clenched performance. "And then they save the last thing for you, usually at the end of a very long workday, is the grunts."
As he continued to explain how the voice recording works, Hanks then asked Holland to participate in the acting exercise.
"Sure, let's do this," the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor said as he sat up on the star-studded couch.
