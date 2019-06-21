Beyoncé, Cassie and Alicia Keys: See What the BET Awards Red Carpet Looked Like 10 Years Ago

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Talk about a blast from the past!
The 2019 BET Awards are quickly coming up, with star-studded performances by Lizzo, Cardi B and more. As for the awards, Cardi B is taking center-stage with an impressive seven nominations, followed by Drake, who has five nods.
In the movie and television categories, some familiar faces are making an appearance, including 2009 nominee Taraji P. Henson.
But there are some new faces too, including Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X. The two stars will take the stage to perform their mega-popular song "Old Town Road," which has earned them recognition in both the country music and rap communities. Moreover, the popular song has been a fixture in the no. 1 spot of the top 100 charts for over nine weeks.
So it's safe to say that a lot has changed in the past 10 years.
The 2019 BET Awards will air on Sunday, June 23 at 8 p.m., but until then you can get your fill of red carpet moments with a flashback to 2009!
Soulja Boy
The rapper showcases his "Pretty Boy Swag" during the red carpet appearance.
Tyra Banks
Business casual, but make it fashion.
Sean Kingston
It's safe to say that all the "Beautiful Girls" were fangirling over the star.
Beyoncé
Fans are still "Crazy In Love" with this stunning red carpet ensemble.
Mario
It's hard to believe that this star would be telling a woman "Let Me Love You" when he is wearing a look as fresh as this.
Cassie
Between "Me & U" the singer's edgy haircut is one of the best style moments from 2009.
Amerie
There's not "1 Thing" we would change about this red carpet ensemble.
Ciara
The singer takes it a "Level Up" with this stunning, figure-hugging dress.
Alicia Keys
This shimmering ensemble has everyone yelling, "This girl is on fire!"
Adrienne Bailon
This Cheetah Sister looks fiercer than ever in a blue cocktail dress.
Arsenio Hall & Arsenio Hall Jr.
This father-son duo had people seeing double.
Keri Hilson
The singer lets everyone know how to do the "Pretty Girl Rock" in this glamorous dress.
Taraji P. Henson
As always, the actress proves she knows What Men Want.
Tyrese Gibson
Trés chic! The Fast and the Furious star looks handsome in a fitted suit.
Meagan Good
It must feel good to look as chic as this.
Amber Rose & Kanye West
In a true blast from the past, the rapper and Instagram model walk the carpet together.
LaLa & Carmelo Anthony
The basketball player and his wife score a slam dunk with their red carpet moment.
Kid Cudi
The "Day n' Nite" rapper brings the peace to the red carpet.
Omarosa
From the red carpet to the White House, this star is ready for any photo op.
Ray J
The rapper makes a charming appearance on the red carpet.
Keke Palmer
This star is a true (jackson) style icon.
Paula Patton
Leopard print truly never goes out of style.
Niecy Nash
The Claws star wears a golden outfit that makes her stand out on the red carpet.
Zoe Saldana
No wonder she's a Guardian of the Galaxy, because there is no one more fierce than Zoe.
Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast
A lot can change in ten years, including this show's lineup of women.
