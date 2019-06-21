Beyoncé, Cassie and Alicia Keys: See What the BET Awards Red Carpet Looked Like 10 Years Ago

Talk about a blast from the past!

The 2019 BET Awards are quickly coming up, with star-studded performances by Lizzo, Cardi B and more. As for the awards, Cardi B is taking center-stage with an impressive seven nominations, followed by Drake, who has five nods.

In the movie and television categories, some familiar faces are making an appearance, including 2009 nominee Taraji P. Henson.

But there are some new faces too, including Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X. The two stars will take the stage to perform their mega-popular song "Old Town Road," which has earned them recognition in both the country music and rap communities. Moreover, the popular song has been a fixture in the no. 1 spot of the top 100 charts for over nine weeks.

So it's safe to say that a lot has changed in the past 10 years.